CCAC reviews potential Till medal designs

Some of the design considered by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the Till medal.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory considered proposed designs April 16 for a congressional gold medal to recognize Emmett Louis Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, but could only agree on an obverse design, one of eight submitted.

The advisory group also considered eight proposed reverse designs, but none generated enough support for the panel to recommend it to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for her approval.

The CCAC recommends that the U.S. Mint submit a second portfolio of proposed reverse designs that would complement the recommended obverse.

The same eight obverse and eight reverse designs were to be considered April 18 by the Commission of Fine Arts for that panel’s recommendations to Yellen.

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The CCAC chose an obverse design depicting Mamie Till-Mobley holding her son in her arms are they are both embraced by a pair of angel wings.

Designs for the gold medal were developed in consultation with Dr. Sheila L. Chamberlain from the Emmett Till Justice Campaign and a family member of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley.

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