CCAC reviews designs for 2027 American Liberty products

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Oct. 21 considered and recommended these designs for the Proof 2027-W American Liberty, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

Proposed designs for the 2027-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin and companion silver medal were considered and recommended Oct. 21 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The 11-member panel also approved its annual report for Fiscal Year 2025, which ended Sept. 30. When ready for publication, the full text of the approved report will be posted on the CCAC’s website online at www.ccac.gov.

CCAC members considered a combined total of 40 obverses and reverses, featuring possibilities for the American Liberty 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin and 1-ounce .9999 fine silver medal.

The designs for the silver medal replicate the gold designs, but without the inscriptions legally required for coins.

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The $100 gold coin will be struck at the West Point Mint with a Proof finish and bear the facility’s W Mint mark. The silver medal will be produced at the Philadelphia Mint with a Proof finish, with the facility’s P Mint mark on the reverse.

The CCAC’s recommended obverse design presents a radiant Liberty holding a torch in her extended right hand. Liberty, with long flowing hair, wears a gown with a fitted sash on which appears USA and several stars.

An olive branch of peace is grasped in Liberty’s left hand, and circles above Liberty’s left shoulder. The sun with its rays illuminates from the background. Liberty’s hair is adorned with five five-pointed stars.

LIBERTY * appears inscribed in a large stylized font, extending from the 6 o’clock position to noon. IN GOD / WE TRUST / 2027 in a smaller size and more usual font is inscribed in the space between the L and I of LIBERTY.

For the reverse, the CCAC recommended a design of an alert bald eagle perched atop a rock. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA appears in a large stylized font around the border. The sun with its rays beams out from behind the eagle. Inscribed over the rays are E PLURIBUS UNUM above the eagle’s right shoulder, and above the left, 1OZ. .9999 FINE GOLD / $100.

The gold coin will measure 30.6 millimeters, in diameter, while the silver medal will be 40.6 millimeters, in diameter. The gold coin’s edge will be reeded while the silver medal’s edge will feature a plain edge.

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