CCAC reviews designs for 2022 quarter dollars, gold medal

Merrill’s Marauders, the World War II American combat unit that fought in the jungles of Burma, are being recognized with a congressional gold medal.

Designs proposed for three 2022 American Women quarter dollars and a congressional gold medal recognizing the exploits of Merrill’s Marauders during World War II were recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee during a two-day teleconference June 15 and 16.

The three quarter dollars recognize the achievements of Wilma Mankiller, Adelina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

Mankiller became the first woman to serve as the Cherokee Nation’s principal chief, on Dec. 14, 1985. Otero-Warren was the first Hispanic woman to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1922, and the first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Wong was the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood in a career that would span more than four decades.

The recommendations join those of two other women to be honored: astronaut Dr. Sally Ride and writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Quarter dollar designs

The 2022 quarter dollars are the first five of a potential 20 overall, to be issued five per year from 2022 through 2025.

The reverse design recommended for the Mankiller coin depicts Mankiller with a resolute gaze to the future. The wind is at her back, and she is wrapped in a traditional shawl. To her left is the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation. Additional inscriptions are PRINCIPAL CHIEF and, in the Cherokee Language, “Cherokee Nation.”

The recommended reverse design for the Otero-Warren coin features a facing, waist-up portrait of her with an inscription in Spanish translating to “Votes for Women,” VOTO PARA LA MUJER. A motion was made to replace “Adelina” with “Nina” in the inscription of her name.

For the Wong quarter dollar, the recommended design features an image of Anna May Wong striking a classic dramatic pose. The inscriptions, arranged to read as they might in a movie poster from the era, are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA PRESENTS ANNA MAY WONG IN QUARTER DOLLAR.

Merrill’s Marauders

Designs were reviewed for a congressional gold medal to honor soldiers of the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), also known as ‘‘Merrill’s Marauders,’’ in recognition of their bravery and outstanding service in the jungles of Burma.

The CCAC considered 12 obverse design submissions and 14 designs for the reverse.

For the obverse, the CCAC recommended a design originally submitted as a reverse. The design displays a group of Merrill’s Marauders crossing a river in Burma, with the foreground showing a muleskinner leading a pack mule.

For the reverse, the panel opted for a design originally submitted for the obverse. The design shows the Merrill’s Marauders patch positioned just below a Bronze Star, an award every member of the unit received for their bravery. The Burmese mountains and jungle appear in the background, and the Marauders’ five key battles circumscribe the rim of the design. The CCAC also suggested adjusting the unit description and adding a C47 cargo plane dropping supplies along with paratroopers.

