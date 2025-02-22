CCAC reviews 2026 American Innovation dollar design proposals

Designs for the 2026 American Innovation dollars were reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Proposed designs for reverses of the American Innovation dollars for 2026, reflecting achievements in California, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, were recommended Feb. 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The common obverse for the overall series introduced in 2018 illustrates the Statue of Liberty and features a privy mark of a machine cog that has changed annually since the series was introduced.

The Statue of Liberty design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The machine cog privy mark is rendered by a member of the bureau’s engraving staff and changes annually.

California dollar

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The proposed designs for the reverse of the 2026 American Innovation, California dollar recognize the computer technology contributions of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

According to the Mint’s design narrative, Jobs “transformed society’s relationship with technology by integrating it into our daily lives through user-friendly, accessible, and aesthetically pleasing design. By designing attractive machines paired with intuitive operating systems, he prioritized the mainstream user.

“While not solely responsible for inventing the personal computer, he envisioned products and technology that the everyday consumer could buy and use for daily tasks, changing how the world relates to and relies on technology,” according to the Mint’s biographical narrative. “From Apple to Pixar, Macintosh to iPhone, his work provided all of us with new ways to create and connect.”

The CCAC-recommended design features Steve Jobs speaking, recalling his legendary speeches and emphasizing his ability to connect with audiences. The minimalistic fonts honor his aesthetic vision and approach to design. The additional inscription is STEVE JOBS.

Iowa dollar

The proposed American Innovation, Iowa dollar designs reflect Nobel Peace Prize winner and World Food Prize founder Dr. Norman Borlaug, a native Iowan, and an early advocate and researcher of sustainable agriculture.

“His discoveries helped usher in the ‘Green Revolution,’ a period in human agricultural history marked by innovation that increased crop yields and significantly reduced the number of people who were undernourished,” according to the Mint’s biographical narrative for Dr. Borlaug.

“His groundbreaking work continues to resonate today, particularly through the World Food Prize and Borlaug Dialogues programs, serving as beacons of progress in the pursuit of global food security.”

The CCAC-recommended design depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population. The additional inscriptions are NORMAN BORLAUG and FATHER OF THE GREEN REVOLUTION.

Minnesota dollar

The proposed designs for the 2026 American Innovation, Minnesota dollar reflect the contributions to the development of mobile refrigeration.

Before the 1940s, transported goods relied on ice and salt for cooling, which led to unreliable temperatures. The first refrigerated truck was patented in 1939 by Frederick McKinley Jones, who co-founded Minneapolis-based U.S. Thermo Control, later renamed Thermo King.

Jones’s improved Model C, released in 1941, was mounted on the front side of a vehicle.

The unit’s relatively lightweight and rigid metal construction withstood the demand of long trips and saved engine power.

The Model C proved critical during and after World War II, enabling the transport of temperature-sensitive drugs, blood plasma, and food-related goods worldwide.

The innovation has had profound global impact, most recently evidenced in its pivotal role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

The CCAC-recommended design features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. The icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation. The additional inscription is MOBILE REFRIGERATION.

Wisconsin dollar

Proposed designs for the American Innovation dollar for Wisconsin recognize the invention of the Cray-1 supercomputer.

The original and subsequent Cray models helped governments predict the weather, map seismic hazards, control space flight, and break codes. The machine’s innovation, speed, and reliability set a new benchmark for supercomputer capabilities, securing the Cray-1’s legendary role in computing history.

The CCAC-recommended design exhibits a stylized aerial view of the Cray-1. The text is inspired by the typography associated with early supercomputers. The design emphasizes the Cray not only through its shape, but also by suggesting the shape of a C for Cray-1 and “computer.”

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