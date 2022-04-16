CCAC review of 2023 coinage is set for April 19 agenda

The U.S. Mint will strike coins in two different U.S. coin denominations for 2023 recognizing American ballerina Maria Tallchief.

Native American Maria Tallchief, the nation’s first major prima ballerina, will be recognized on two U.S. coins in 2023 — on the reverse of the 2023 Native American dollar and on the reverse of a 2023 American Women quarter dollar.

Proposed designs for the reverses of the 2023 Native American dollar and five 2023 American Women quarter dollars were scheduled for April 19 review by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The theme for the 2023 Native American dollar reverse is “Maria Tallchief: American Indians in Ballet.” Whatever proposed reverse design is given final approval by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be paired with the series’ common obverse featuring a rendition of Sacagawea.

The common obverse, carried over from the Sacagawea dollar struck from 2000 to 2008, was first used on the Native American dollar series starting in 2009. The portrait of Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste on her back while guiding the Lewis and Clark Expedition was designed by the late American sculptor Glenna Goodacre.

The women to be honored on the five 2023 American Women quarter dollars are:

➤ Bessie Coleman — pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.

➤ Jovita Idár — Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She devoted her life to fighting against separatist ideologies and sought to create a better future for Mexican Americans.

➤ Edith Kanaka`ole — indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer. Her mo`olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs, and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time.

➤ Eleanor Roosevelt — first lady, author, reformer, and leader. As chairperson of the Human Rights Commission where she oversaw the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and as the first chair of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, she advocated diligently for the civil liberties and needs of the poor, minorities, and the disadvantaged.

➤ Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina, she broke barriers as a Native American ballerina who exhibited strength and resilience both on and off the stage.

The proposed designs, rendered by members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff and/or Artistic Infusion Program artists, are also to be considered by the Commission of Fine Arts at a future meeting.

Program origins

The Native American dollar program debuted in 2009 and is a follow-up series to the 2001 to 2008 Sacagawea dollar series. The reverse design for the Native American dollar is changed every year, with a theme reflecting Native American contributions, accomplishments and history. The coins are struck for numismatic sales only.

The American Women quarter dollar series will run from 2022 through 2025 and total 20 coins, each celebrating a specific woman from American history. They are struck for circulation and collector sales.

