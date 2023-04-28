CCAC recommends three design pairs for 2024 Greatest Generation coin program

The CCAC’s recommended design for the obverse of the 2024 Greatest Generation copper-nickel clad half dollar was originally submitted for consideration for the silver dollar obverse.

The CCAC and CFA both recommended these designs for the 2024 Greatest Generation commemorative silver dollar.

The CCAC recommended these designs for the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-W Greatest Generation gold $5 commemorative coins.

The CCAC recommended designs April 18 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-W Greatest Generation commemorative coin program.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee April 18 recommended proposed designs for a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2024 authorized under provisions of The Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 117-162.

The law authorizes 2024 coins “in commemoration of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.”

In 1993, legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Clinton authorizing the now existing National World War II Memorial, which was dedicated in 2004. The American Battle Monuments Commission, an already existing independent federal agency (created by law in 1923), was responsible for designing and constructing the memorial.

Public Law 117-162, signed Aug. 3, 2022, by President Biden, authorizes the Treasury secretary to direct the U.S. Mint to strike, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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The purchase price of each $5 coin will include a $35 surcharge, each dollar a $10 surcharge, and each half dollar, $5.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recovered all of its production and associated costs will be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the National World War II Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs.

The National World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2004, and is located on the east end of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, opposite the Lincoln Memorial and west of the Washington Monument.

$5 coin designs

Four proposed obverse and seven proposed reverse designs were considered by the CCAC for the 2024 Greatest Generation gold $5 commemorative coin.

The recommended obverse “depicts the Wall of Stars at the World War II Memorial with an olive branch and the additional inscription ‘WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL,’ ” according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative.

The CCAC-recommended reverse design “depicts a folded flag with the additional inscription ‘WWII MEMORIAL.’ ”

The design also features the inscription TO UNITE THE GENERATIONS OF TOMORROW.

Dollar designs

Nine proposed obverse designs and eight proposed reverse designs were considered for the Proof and Uncirculated .999 fine silver dollars.

The recommended obverse illustrates “an allegorical tableau of figures supporting a globe. Each figure represents a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII (Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps) plus a figure representing the critical work of the Merchant Marines.”

Added inscriptions include WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL, 1941–1945, and DEFENDERS OF FREEDOM.

The recommended reverse depicts “a view from beneath a baldacchino, a sculptural canopy, inside a victory pavilion in the World War II Memorial featuring four eagles holding a laurel wreath. Inside the wreath is a globe centered on the Pacific Ocean. The additional inscriptions are ‘VICTORY,’ ‘IN THE AIR,’ ‘AT SEA,’ and ‘ON LAND.’ ”

Half dollar designs

While five proposed obverse and six proposed reverse designs were considered for the copper-nickel clad half dollars, the CCAC recommended an obverse design that was originally submitted for consideration as an obverse for the silver dollar.

The recommended obverse “features a reimagining of the figure of Liberation on the World War II Victory medal, awarded to all who served in the Armed Forces during the War. The additional inscriptions are ‘WORLD WAR II’ and ‘THEY ANSWERED THE CALL.’ ”

The recommended reverse design depicts the World War II Memorial from the point of view of a person walking up a ramp leading to one of the towers.

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