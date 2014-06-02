CCAC recommends designs for Shimon Peres gold medal

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended proposed obverse and reverse designs, left and center, for a congressional gold medal honoring Israeli President Shimon Peres. At right is a second proposed reverse.

Proposed obverse and reverse designs for a congressional gold medal honoring Israeli's outgoing president, Shimon Peres, were recommended during a 15-minute telephone meeting June 2 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The recommendations were made in anticipation of President Obama signing the authorizing legislation into law. H.R.2939 was forwarded to the president for his signature on May 30. It had not been signed into law by the time the CCAC considered proposed medal designs.

The medal would honor of Peres' maintenance of strong bilateral relations between Israel and the United States, beginning in the days of President John F. Kennedy when Peres served as Israel's deputy defense minister.

H.R.2939, which was approved by the House on May 19, was introduced Aug. 1, 2013, by Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Mass.

H.R.2939 was received by the Senate on May 20, passed, and forwarded to the president.

One proposed obverse design and two versions of a proposed reverse were reviewed by the CCAC.

The sole obverse depicts Peres, 90, in a suit, superimposed over a flag of Israel. It was recommended by Peres' staff that the stripes in the flag be reduced in size because as proposed, they are too thick in relationship to the Star of David.

Both reverse designs reviewed depict a dove in flight with an olive branch in its beak.

The recommended reverse design features the inscription around, YOU ARE AS GREAT AS THE CAUSE YOU SERVE. Along the bottom border are a series of X's as placeholders for the inscription ACT OF CONGRESS 2014.

The reverse not recommended by the CCAC featured the same central device, but has as the inscription around, in slightly smaller size and different letter font, DREAM OF A FUTURE PEACE RATHER THAN REMEMBER WARS PAST. Below are X's in three lines to accommodate ACT OF / CONGRESS / 2014.

CCAC member Jeanne Stevens-Sollman, a medallic sculptor, questioned the positioning of the dove's tailfeathers on both designs, suggesting as better-defined perspective.

The designs must also be reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The legislation calls for bronze duplicates of the Peres medal to be struck and offered to the public by the U.S. Mint.