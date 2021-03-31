CCAC recommends designs for four 2022 dollar coins

Kentucky is noted as the “Bluegrass State.” The bluegrass music theme is reflected in the CCAC pick for the state’s 2022 American Innovation dollar.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended proposed designs March 24 for the reverses of the four 2022 American Innovation dollar coins representing Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The proposed designs submitted for consideration for each of the reverses were based on up to three predetermined themes reflecting innovative contributions from each state.

The panel recommended different designs than selected by the Commission of Fine Arts in its meeting, held on March 18.

Any proposed design approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or her designee is to be paired with the series’ common obverse depicting the Statue of Liberty. The common obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justion Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Rhode Island

The CCAC’s recommended design for the 2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollar depicts American naval architect Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. To convey motion, the CCAC recommended curving the type of the inscription Rhode / Island.

Vermont

The recommended reverse for the 2022 American Innovation, Vermont dollar “features a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a ‘melon grab,’ set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont,” according to the Mint’s narrative. “The aim of the design is to capture a sense of the energy and exuberance of snowboarding through movement implied by diagonal lines and curved shapes.”

Kentucky

The recommendation for the reverse of the 2022 Kentucky dollar “is inspired by Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys’ hit song ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky,’ ” according to the Mint narrative. “The record image and label are paired with silhouettes of the fiddle’s timeless f-shaped sound hole. This design is meant to symbolize the far reach of Kentucky’s bluegrass music throughout the country over radio and via the recording industry. The fonts were inspired by 45rpm records and lettering found on products and signs throughout the region.”

Tennessee

The 2022 American Innovation, Tennessee dollar design recommendation presents a stylized rendition of dams and an electric transmission tower, “signifying the infrastructure created by the Tennessee Valley Authority to provide electricity to rural America.”

