CCAC panel to meet live online September 16

Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, honored in 2012, along with 59 other diplomats are now recognized by the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust gold medal.

The 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet from noon to 4 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 16. The numismatic advisory panel plans to consider proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal and three half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins and the companion .999 fine silver medals for 2026 release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program.

United States Mint officials have yet to say which DC comic book characters will be recognized under the collaborative coin and medal program with DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

The Sept. 16 CCAC teleconference will be broadcast live via the Mint’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ usmint.

Gold medal

The Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal is authorized under Public Law 118-149, after President Biden signed S. 91 into law, Dec. 12, 2024. S. 91 was introduced by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, on Jan. 26, 2023.

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The law seeks to honor 60 diplomats who, during World War II, risked their lives saving Jews fleeing the Nazis in Europe. One of those 60 diplomats, Raoul Wallenberg of Sweden, was posthumously recognized in 2012 with a separate congressional gold medal.

Wallenberg was arrested on Jan. 17, 1945, by Russian troops in Budapest, Hungary. Since then, Wallenberg’s fate remains unknown. Russia claims he died in a Soviet prison on July 17, 1947.

Following the award of the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal, it is to be delivered to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in Washington, D.C., where it will be available for display as appropriate and available for research.

The Treasury secretary may direct the U.S. Mint to strike 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal for sale to the general public.

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