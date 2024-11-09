CCAC meets Nov. 19 to review year-end report and proposed designs
- Published: Nov 9, 2024, 5 PM
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet by videoconference via YouTube Nov. 19 to review proposed designs for several coin and medal programs.
The CCAC teleconference is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 19.
The agenda for the remotely held session for the 11-member advisory panel is:
*Review and approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report (FY2024 spans Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024).
*Review and discussion of the candidate designs for the 2025 Comic Art Super Hero Coin and Medal Program — Batman and Wonder Woman.
*Review and discussion of the candidate designs for the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley congressional gold medal. The CCAC considered eight proposed obverse and eight proposed reverse designs at its April 16 meeting, but could only recommend one of the proposed obverse designs (see https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/ccac-reviews-potential-till-medal-designs).
*Possible review and discussion of candidate designs for 2026 Semiquincentennial related products.
Interested members of the public may watch the meeting via livestream on the United States Mint’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/usmint.
To watch the meeting live, members of the public may click on icons carrying the Nov. 19, 2024, date under the Live tab on that specific day for access.
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