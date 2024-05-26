CCAC makes recommendations on Biden medal

The CCAC considered a lone obverse and lone reverse design for the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential medal and suggested a change for the reverse.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meeting May 20 welcomed two members to the panel before reviewing the design proposal for the Joseph R. Biden Presidential medal.

Chairman Peter van Alfen opened the meeting, held via teleconference, with roll call determining a quorum present. Deputy Mint Director Kristie McNally introduced new members Sam Gelberd and Jeanne Stevens-Sollman and issued the oath to each. The newest members followed the swearing-in with comments regarding their views on the appointments. This is Gelberd’s first term, while Stephens-Sollman is returning to the panel.

After a brief history on Presidential medals, the CCAC considered the single obverse design and single reverse design presented. The designs are those preferred by the White House.

The obverse features a facing portrait of President Biden with the words JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR. arching above. The President’s signature appears at the right of the image.

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The reverse features the White House and the Capitol, to illustrate President Biden’s journey from the Senate to the nation’s presidency. The illustration is not an accurate representation of the layout of the nation’s capital, as artistic license was taken to put both buildings in the same view.

The reverse is ringed with the inscription NOTHING HAS BEEN GUARANTEED ABOUT DEMOCRACY IN AMERICA. EVERY GENERATION HAS HAD TO DEFEND IT. PROTECT IT. CHOOSE IT. The number 46, representing Biden’s presidency, is used as a delimiter in the inscription.

The CCAC suggested replacing the periods in the description with bullets. The quote is taken from a speech given on Nov. 2, 2022, with the punctuation on the record being commas. The panel recommended the obverse without change and the reverse with the suggested change.

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