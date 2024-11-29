CCAC issues a review for two more superhero products

Wonder Woman is one of three DC Comics superheroes that will appear on U.S. Mint numismatic products in 2025. The CCAC recommended these designs.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended these designs Nov. 19 for the 2025 half-ounce gold $50 Batman coin in the U.S. Mint’s Comic Art Coin and Medal Program.

Proposed designs for 2025 half-ounce gold $50 coins and silver and copper-nickel clad medals, all featuring DC Comics heroes Batman and Wonder Woman, were recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Nov. 19 to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

The Batman and Wonder Woman designs are for two of the three issues the U.S. Mint will release in the first year of a three-year Comic Art Coin and Medal Program, a collaborative effort with DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Discovery.

Proposed designs for the program’s Superman pieces were considered and recommended in September by both the CCAC and Commission of Fine Arts.

Proposed obverse designs for the program were created by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. Whatever obverse designs receive final approval will be sculpted by Menna.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The proposed reverse designs were rendered by medallic artists on the bureau’s engraving staff, who will sculpt their own designs.

Program parameters

The Comic Art product line will include half-ounce .9999 fine (24-karat) gold $50 coins, 2.5- and 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals, and copper-nickel clad medals.

For each of the three years in the program (2025 through 2027), three comic art character designs will be struck in gold and silver, with matching clad medals struck the following year.

The program plans to feature a total of nine DC characters, beginning in 2025 with Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman.

Comic characters to be artistically rendered for 2026 and 2027 are not yet determined.

Recommended designs

All obverse designs in the submitted portfolios are iconic depictions of the character, while the reverse designs connect the character to American values by highlighting specific themes.

The Mint worked closely with representatives from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. during the design development process.

The proposed obverse design that the CCAC recommended for the Batman coin and medals illustrates the Caped Crusader — the alias of Bruce Wayne, a wealthy American playboy, philanthropist, and industrialist who resides in Gotham City — taking flight from a ledge of a Gotham City skyscraper, beside an eagle monument. Eagle monuments can be found on some New York City buildings today. The obverse is inscribed with the date 2025, motto IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY

The Batman reverse recommended by the CCAC depicts Batman standing atop the ledge of a skyscraper with his Bat Cape flowing down behind him. Illuminating the night sky behind him is the Bat Signal, by which Gotham City’s Police Commissioner Gordon summons Batman. Inscriptions appearing on the reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, 1/2 OZ. .999 FINE GOLD and the denomination incuse as $50.

For the Wonder Woman issues, the obverse depicts Wonder Woman with shield and lariat superimposed on an American flag as she traverses the universe to render assistance to those in trouble. The date, IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY also appear.

The CCAC-recommended Wonder Woman reverse design features the sun rising behind the Amazonian warrior as she holds a dove aloft in her left hand. Inscriptions are the same as those for the Batman reverse. Diana of Themyscira, also known by her civilian name Diana Prince or her superhero title Wonder Woman, is a fictional character in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character of the same name created by William Moulton Marston and H.G. Peter.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.