CCAC has busy agenda at its April 26 meeting

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has a lengthy slate of topics to tackle when it meets April 26 in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. Mint’s notice posted April 10 in the Federal Register, CCAC members are scheduled to review and consider reverse candidate designs for the 2013 Girl Scouts of America Centennial silver dollar. Public Law 111–86 from Oct. 29, 2009, calls for the issuance of up to 350,000 silver dollars struck at the West Point Mint.

The purchase price of each silver dollar will carry a $10 surcharge. All surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped its production costs, are to be paid to the Girl Scouts of the United States of America to be made available for Girl Scout program development and delivery.

The CCAC is also set to review and discuss background research for the reverse designs of the 2013 First Spouse half-ounce gold $10 Proof and Uncirculated coins and the companion bronze medals.

The 2013 coins and medals are to commemorate Ida Saxton McKinley, Edith Kermit Carow Roosevelt, Helen Louise Herron “Nellie” Taft and Edith Bolling Galt Wilson.

CCAC members are also scheduled to review proposed designs for the Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medals. The medals are authorized under the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420, signed into law Oct. 15, 2008.

“Code Talkers” refers to American Indians who served during World War I and II who used their native tribal languages for tactical military operations.

Gold medals will be struck to recognize the tribes with Code Talkers who served, while silver duplicate medals will be awarded to individual Code Talkers or their next of kin. Bronze duplicates will be struck and offered for sale by the U.S. Mint to the public.

The secretary of the Treasury will be required to identify each tribe that had a member serve as an American Indian Code Talker, with the exception of the Navajo Nation. In 2001, the Congress and President Bush honored Navajo Code Talkers with congressional gold medals.

The name of each American Indian tribe and Code Talker identified will be included on a list that may be updated.

The Smithsonian Institution will maintain the gold and silver medals from tribes that elect to send them to the museum, will maintain the list of names, and will be encouraged to create a standing exhibit for American Indian Code Talkers or veterans.

In addition, the CCAC plans a discussion during its April 26 meeting relating to the 2011 CCAC Annual Report and a presentation by member Michael Bugeja on historical coin legends, mottoes, dates, symbols and devices.

Bugeja is the director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University. He writes the monthly Coin World column “Home Hobbyist” and is a reporter for Coin Update News, for which he authors the “Coin Capsule” feature.

Meeting time and location

The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. session is scheduled to be held in Conference Room A at U.S. Mint headquarters, 801 Ninth St. NW. The CCAC meeting is open to the public. Persons interested in attending should call the CCAC Hotline at 202-354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and room location. ¦