CCAC gets first look at 2022 commemorative program

The silver dollar shows a baseball leaving a bat on the obverse with a crowd reaching for a home run ball on the reverse.

The pair of designs CCAC recommends for the Negro Leagues copper-nickel clad half dollar were originally submitted for the gold $5 coin.

The CCAC’s recommended Negro Leagues gold coin obverse design depicts a batter ready to hit the ball, while the reverse illustrates a tip of the cap.

The CCAC reviewed proposed designs for the Nego Baseball League Centennial, including these for the silver dollar.

Proposed designs for a United States commemorative coin program to be issued in 2022 recognizing the centennial of the Negro Baseball Leagues were recommended June 15 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Designs were reviewed for the three-coin 2022 Negro Baseball Leagues Centennial program, which will offer Proof and Uncirculated versions of a gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel-clad half dollar.

Design proposals were submitted in pairs by the U.S. Mint Artist Infusion Program designers and members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

For the gold $5 coin, the CCAC selected a pair of designs with an obverse depicting the tense moment of a batter poised to hit a baseball, gripping the bat tightly, symbolic of the excitement and skill players brought to the field. The complementary reverse design depicts a player’s tip of the hat.

For the silver dollar, the panel opted for a pair of designs showing a baseball as it is coming off the player’s bat on the obverse, with a reverse showing a crowd of hands excitedly reaching upward for a home run hit ball.

For the copper-nickel clad half dollar, CCAC members selected a pair of designs originally submitted for the gold $5 coin. The obverse shows a pitcher in action, at the end of his delivery, with a reverse showing a batter ready to put all he has into hitting that ball.

