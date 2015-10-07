Proposed U.S. Mint designs: 2017 Native American $1 coin

Designs for the U.S. Mint's 2017 Native American $1 coin were reviewed this week by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

It's a busy week for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The body is set to review designs for a number of new U.S. Mint releases over the course of its Oct. 7 and 8 meetings. Designs to be reviewed are for the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, the obverses and reverses for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals, the reverse of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar.

Coin World has all of the designs for all of the above products, and is sharing them in a series of posts.

We're starting with the 2017 Native American dollar reverses, which pay tribute to the Cherokee syllabary. Have a look at all the candidates, and tell us which ones you like in the comment section at the end of the post.