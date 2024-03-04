CCAC considers dollar designs for 2025 issues

The CCAC gave equal support to these two designs of the nine proposals it reviewed for the reverse of the 2025 American Innovation, Texas dollar, before finally recommending a design.

During the first two hours of a scheduled four-hour teleconference Feb. 27, members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee reviewed and recommended their choice of proposed designs to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the reverses of the 2025 American Innovation dollars recognizing the states of Florida and Texas.

The nine designs proposed for each of the two coins are thematic of space travel — the designs for Florida reflect the Space Shuttle Program at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, and those for Texas represent Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration launches spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Texas assumes control of the mission after the launch.

The Florida reverse design the CCAC recommends is the same design the Commission of Fine Arts recommended at its Feb. 16 meeting. The design illustrates an image of a NASA Space Shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center, with smoke from the solid rocket boosters filling the lower edges of the design with stylized stars in the upper background. The CCAC suggested the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff revisit the representation of the stars, which Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna indicated would be done.

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Retry

During the CCAC’s Feb. 27 review, debate included whether to take a second vote between the top choice and what was eventually recommended and a runner-up design, but a second vote was nixed. The runner-up design depicts a Space Shuttle just after launch, with clouds of smoke from its rockets engulfing the outer band of the design.

For Texas, the CCAC recommends one of the nine proposed designs. The CFA previously rejected all of the Texas designs, directing the Mint to create a second portfolio of proposed designs.

Votes taken during the CCAC teleconference resulted in two of the Texas designs receiving identical support from the panel.

One design features an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The second design illustrates a view from inside one of the Mission Control Rooms in Building 30 at the Johnson Space Center, where a flight controller monitors a Space Shuttle mission to place a satellite into orbit.

The latter design was give the final recommendation by the CCAC.

The cog privy mark to be used on the common Statue of Liberty obverse design for the 2025 American Innovation dollars series will differ from cogs used previously since state representation in the series began in 2019.

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