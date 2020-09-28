US Coins

CCAC approves preferred designs for Mint's David Ryder medal

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 28, 2020, 11 AM
U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder favors these proposed designs for the 3-inch bronze medal marking his service as the 34th and 39th director of the U.S. Mint.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint

Proposed designs for the 3-inch bronze medal recognizing the service of David J. Ryder as the 34th and 39th director of the United States Mint were recommended Sept. 23 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The panel was presented with the one proposed obverse and one reverse design  Ryder favored. The Commission of Fine Arts concurred Sept. 17 with Ryder’s preferences, recommending the same designs.

The obverse features a thoughtful Ryder in profile facing left, with DAVID J. RYDER inscribed along the top.

The reverse design features a small bald eagle with a shield at the top of a wreath of oak and laurel that encircles the coin’s perimeter.

Ryder worked closely with Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna to arrive at the designs.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jan 17, 2018, 6 AM

Ryder renominated to become Mint director

US Coins

Mar 25, 2018, 5 AM

Senate confirms Ryder as US Mint Director

US Coins

Aug 17, 2018, 8 AM

Mint Director David Ryder looks at U.S. Mint's future

Community Comments

Headlines