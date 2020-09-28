U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder favors these proposed designs for the 3-inch bronze medal marking his service as the 34th and 39th director of the U.S. Mint.

Proposed designs for the 3-inch bronze medal recognizing the service of David J. Ryder as the 34th and 39th director of the United States Mint were recommended Sept. 23 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The panel was presented with the one proposed obverse and one reverse design Ryder favored. The Commission of Fine Arts concurred Sept. 17 with Ryder’s preferences, recommending the same designs.

The obverse features a thoughtful Ryder in profile facing left, with DAVID J. RYDER inscribed along the top.

The reverse design features a small bald eagle with a shield at the top of a wreath of oak and laurel that encircles the coin’s perimeter.

Ryder worked closely with Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna to arrive at the designs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter