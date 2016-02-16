CCAC adds two new members to fill vacancies

Steve Roach, left, editor-at-large for Coin World, and Dennis B. Tucker, publisher of Whitman Publishing Company, are the newest members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Roach, editor-at-large-for Coin World, and Tucker, publisher for Whitman Publishing Company, participated in their first meeting Feb. 16 reviewing designs for the 2017 Ellis Island National Monument and Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollars.

Both Roach and Tucker were nominated by U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Matthew Rhett Jeppson. Their appointments to four-year terms were approved Feb. 3 by Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.

Roach, representing the general public, fills the vacancy created by the departure of Gary Marks, whose second four-year term expired in October 2015. Tucker, appointed as a member specially qualified in numismatics, fills the vacancy created by the expiration of the term of Dr. Michael Bugeja.

Steve Roach

Roach holds a bachelor of arts degree in history of art and in organizational studies from the University of Michigan and a law degree from The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law.

Roach joined the staff of Coin World in 2009 as associate editor and was elevated to editor-in-chief in 2012. Roach moved to editor-at-large in 2015. Roach also operates appraisal and advisory services.

Before joining Coin World, Roach served as a specialist in 19th century European paintings at Christie's; director of the trusts and estates department at Heritage Auctions; a rare coin grader at ANACS; and a rare coin specialist at Heritage.

Roach has been a featured speaker on and instructor in a variety of numismatic specialties.

Roach holds life memberships in the American Numismatic Association, Central States Numismatic Society, and Michigan State Numismatic Society, and is a member of Florida United Numismatists, Numismatic Literary Guild and Society of Professional Journalists.

Dennis B. Tucker

Tucker holds a bachelors degree in political science, with a minor concentration in social psychology, from the University of Rochester.

Tucker has been publisher at Whitman since 2004. Prior to joining Whitman, Tucker held a number of journalistic and communications positions in New York and Georgia.

Tucker has an extensive numismatic publication profile, both in writing and editing. Tucker has also presented an extensive list of numismatic programs.

A life member of the ANA, NLG and Original Hobo Nickel Society, Tucker also holds memberships in the Barber Coin Collectors Society, Colonial Coin Collectors Club, Numismatic Bibliomania Society, Society of Paper Money Collectors, and Liberty Seated Collectors Club, and is an honorary member of The Rittenhouse Society.