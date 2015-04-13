Effort to ditch the 'penny' included in 'CBS Sunday Morning'

CBS Sunday Morning aired two segments April 12 related to coins and numismatics, including the above feature about the history of the U.S. "penny."

See the video on CBS Sunday Morning's website here.

