'CBS Sunday Morning' features United States Mint April 12

The television show “CBS Sunday Morning” will air two segments this Sunday, April 12, involving the U.S. Mint, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications.

The first segment will focus on the artists and engravers at the Philadelphia Mint and the role they play in the coin-making process. The segment will also look at that process, as well as some of the Philadelphia Mint’s history.

A second segment will look at the cent and the debate about whether or not it should be eliminated.

“CBS Sunday Morning” is hosted by Charles Osgood and airs at 9 am Eastern Time. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your region.

