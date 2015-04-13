CBS Sunday Morning airs segment on U.S. Mint's coin art
- Published: Apr 13, 2015, 5 AM
CBS Sunday Morning aired two segments April 12 related to coins and numismatics, including the above feature about U.S. Mint artists and the designs on our coins.
See the video on CBS Sunday Morning's website here.
