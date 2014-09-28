Catherine Bullowa-Moore to receive award at Wall Street Bourse

In 1997, Catherine Bullowa-Moore was the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Professional Numismatist Guild presented by then PNG president Richard Schwary.

Catherine Bullowa-Moore will be presented with the “Friend in the Hobby Award” Oct. 24 during Wall Street Bourse IV in New York City Oct. 23 to 25.

The award is presented to individuals dedicated to the betterment of the hobby.

Coinhunter, established in 1961, is the name of Bullowa-Moore’s business. She has been a dealer since 1952 when she joined her first husband, David M. Bullowa, in his business. After his death in 1953 she continued in the business he had started, and in 1961 she renamed the business Coinhunter.

She later married Earl E. Moore and the couple often attended shows together. He died in 2001.

She is a American Numismatic Society fellow; a life member of the American Numismatic Association; a senior member of the American Society of Appraisers; and Professional Numismatists Guild member number 3, serving on its Executive Committee.

Wall Street Bourse IV will take place at the Museum of American Finance located at 48 Wall St. Admission is free for the weekend, to both the show and museum.

At 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, Archives International Auctions will conduct a public auction in the Museum Gallery.

For more information about the show, visit its website at www.wallstreetbourse.com.

For information about the auction contact Archives International Auctions by email at info@archivesinternational.com.

