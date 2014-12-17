Catherine Bullowa-Moore honored during NYC show

Catherine Bullowa-Moore was honored with the Wall Street Collectors Bourse IV “Friend in the Hobby Award” for her long history of dedication to numismatics and the hobby. The presentation was made Oct. 24, 2014, during the fourth annual Wall Street Collectors Bourse.

Bullowa-Moore’s business, Coinhunter, was established in 1961 in Philadelphia. She has been a dealer since 1952 when she joined her late husband David Bullowa in the business. When widowed in 1953, she continued in the business and later married Earl Moore, attending shows together until his death in 2001.

Bullowa-Moore has been recognized for her numerous contributions to the field of numismatics and the accumulation, study and enjoyment of coins and the hobby.

Thomas Tesoriero, the 2011 honoree, presented the award to Bullowa-Moore saying, “Cathy is beloved to all of us, not only for her role in coins, but also for her reputation of generous support of the hobby. She is widely appreciated as a knowledgeable teacher and spokesperson for coins and related fields as well as her fair dealing and good humor.”

For more information about the fifth annual Wall Street Collectors Bourse, Anniversary Celebration and Archives International Auction scheduled for October 2015 at the Museum of American Finance in New York, visit www.wallstreetbourse.com, or telephone the show sponsors at 203-292-6819.

