Casino Collectibles Convention to coincide with pair of exhibits

A pair of gambling-related museum exhibits will be opened in conjunction with the Casino Chip and Gaming Token Collectors Club’s upcoming 2014 convention in Las Vegas, Nev.



The 22nd annual Casino Collectibles Convention is taking place June 18 to 21 at South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa.



The convention will feature dealer tables where casino chips, tokens and silver strikes can be bought and sold along with notable room keys, dice, playing cards, ashtrays, matchbooks, and other gambling memorabilia. The convention will also offer daily educational seminars and gaming competitions.



The CCGTCC is a member organization of the American Numismatic Association, with casino tokens being considered a category of numismatic items along the lines of tokens and medals.



The museum exhibits being held at the same time as the convention include one on legendary casino operator Jackie Gaughan at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino and another at the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement (also known as the Mob Museum) on the history of 20th century illegal gambling houses.



"The [Mob Museum] exhibit will feature all different forms of artifacts from various illegal casinos,” a CCGTCC release reads. "One display will be in the 'evidence' room showcasing a number of Meyer Lansky's affiliations. Kentucky, Louisiana, Florida and New York clubs will be highlighted to show the breadth of his control. There will also be a small display in the Las Vegas room highlighting some early chips and photographs of the Flamingo.”



The Casino Collectibles Convention is open to the public. The main floor will be open Thursday, June 19, through Saturday, June 21. Admission is free on Friday and Saturday.



The two museum exhibits will open on Tuesday, June 17.

