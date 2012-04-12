Casino chip club providing free convention passes through

The Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club has introduced a new program to invite radio listeners primarily in the Las Vegas area to come the club’s 20th annual convention with free passes.

Callers to a number of local radio stations will have the opportunity, depending on whether they are the seventh or 11th caller, to win two free passes to the convention, which starts June 21 at the Southpoint Spa, Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

The free passes are printed on a special, nonreproducible paper.

CC>CC officials state they are always looking for ways to enhance the attendance at the club’s convention. Last year, the convention had almost 1,000 walk-in visitors to the showroom floor.

Callers will be mailed two free passes after the radio stations confirm the name, address, city, state and ZIP code of the winners.

Club vice president and publicity director Sheldon Smith said, “We are delighted to have this new adventure, radio free passes, to let everybody know what an exciting hobby collecting casino memorabilia is!”

For further information on this giveaway or the CC>CC, contact Smith by email at sheldon655@hotmail.com or contact him by telephone at 702-255-6999. ¦