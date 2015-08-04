Cash reward offered in Wyoming double murder

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting and killing two men at a rare-coin shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

$5,000 Reward Offered by the Numismatic Crime Information Center in Wyoming Coin Shop Murders

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing two men at a rare-coin shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Police identify the victims of the July 20 shooting as 67-year-old Dwight Brockman, the shop owner, and 76-year-old George Manley. The two men were found dead at The Coin Shop [510 W. Lincolnway].

Investigators say the suspect is a man around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, who was wearing a dark shirt at the time.

"We have been in communication with the lead Detective in the case and have offered the many resources provided by NCIC to assist law enforcement. We hope by offering the reward it will open the door to additional leads in the case," said Doug Davis Founder/President of NCIC.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Pederson at 307-637-6510 or Doug Davis at 817-723-7231 or Doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

