Carson City coins offered in Stack’s Bowers sale

Graded by NGC as Uncirculated Details, Cleaned, this 1875-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle is one of the few known without wear.

This 1873-CC Seated Liberty silver dollar represents the final year of the series and perhaps 100 survive from an original mintage of 2,300 examples. Graded AU-58, it is part of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 18 Rarities Night session.

Two golden survivors from the final year of operations at the Carson City Mint include this 1893-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded MS-63 and an 1893-CC gold $20 double eagle in MS-61.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 18 Rarities Night session features some choice issues from the Carson City Mint, like an 1873-CC Seated Liberty dollar graded About Uncirculated 58 by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

The Nevada mint struck Seated Liberty silver dollars from 1870 until 1873. Each has a relatively low mintage; just 2,300 were struck in the first months of this final year of the series. Most appear to have been melted, with perhaps 750 to 1,000 released, of which around 100 are known today. Rusty Goe wrote in his book The Confident Carson City Collector: Volume 1 that a significant percentage of the surviving population has problems that prevent them from receiving grades, instead getting “Details” or “Genuine” designations.

The catalog entry praises the dollar as appealing, explaining, “The surfaces are bright and brilliant with a flashy satin texture,” while, “Both sides retain plenty of sharp to full striking detail in the absence of all but the lightest trace of high point wear.” Goe writes on the history of this particular dollar in his book, and it last sold for $37,600 at Heritage’s January 2016 Florida United Numismatists auction.

1875-CC gold $10 eagle

The 1875-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle saw a decent mintage of 7,715, with Goe estimating 100 to 135 surviving, most with light to moderate wear and many with impairments. The offered example, graded by NGC as Uncirculated Details, Cleaned, shows no wear, though the central high points are soft as often seen due to a weak strike. “While there are few sizable marks, wispy hairlines and a curiously bright appearance support the NGC qualifier,” the cataloger writes, .”

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Still, Goe cites huge demand for the issue, and since, “attractive specimens in the highest grades can prove stubbornly elusive,” the offered coin provides a prime opportunity.

The CC-mint’s final year

1893 marked the final year of the Carson City Mint, which Goe describes as at that time “in a vulnerable condition, similar to a boxer in the later rounds of a fight who has taken many blows, whose legs are wobbly, and who is clinging on for his dear life.”

The 1893-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle has become more common in Mint State grades over the past few decades, as examples likely have returned from European bank vaults. The offered half eagle is sharply struck, while, “Lustrous satin to softly frosted surfaces are enhanced by vivid color in warm medium gold.”

Another handsome survivor from this Mint’s final year is an 1893-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded MS-61 by PCGS, which features lustrous “vivid golden-honey and warm rose-apricot surfaces,” along with frosty finish and “pleasingly smooth” surfaces for the grade. Goe estimates that as many as 350 remain from an original mintage of 18,402, though population reports that are inflated with resubmissions are sometimes used to support a higher estimate. He advises collectors, “it is always advisable to only buy MS-61 specimens displaying heavy scrapes, or scratches, excessive gouges and/or nicks, or unattractive blotchy coppery-orange-colored or coppery-burgundy-colored staining if they are steeply discounted,” and the offered coin avoids these issues, simply by balancing value and rarity.

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