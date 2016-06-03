Capped Bust half set completed: Week's Most Read
- Published: Jun 3, 2016, 2 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins remain strong: American Eagle silver bullion coins sales continue their torrid pace, topping 23 million coins through May.
4. Not all inaugural medals are issued for presidents: Interest in inaugural medals for state governors and big city mayors beginning to awaken.
3. 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollars on sale: American the Beautiful quarter dollar for Harpers Ferry National Historical Park goes on sale in bags and rolls June 6.
2. 1995 Panda half-ounce gold coin in demand: What makes the 1995 Panda half-ounce gold bullion coin so valuable? One dealer's offer to buy might surprise many.
1. Collector adds one last piece to complete a set: A collector completes a PCGS-certified set of Capped Bust half dollars by Overton die marriages.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
