Capped Bust half set completed: Week's Most Read

5. Sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins remain strong: American Eagle silver bullion coins sales continue their torrid pace, topping 23 million coins through May.

4. Not all inaugural medals are issued for presidents: Interest in inaugural medals for state governors and big city mayors beginning to awaken.

3. 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollars on sale: American the Beautiful quarter dollar for Harpers Ferry National Historical Park goes on sale in bags and rolls June 6.

2. 1995 Panda half-ounce gold coin in demand: What makes the 1995 Panda half-ounce gold bullion coin so valuable? One dealer's offer to buy might surprise many.

1. Collector adds one last piece to complete a set: A collector completes a PCGS-certified set of Capped Bust half dollars by Overton die marriages.

