Candidates sought for seat on CCAC representing public

The term of CCAC member Arthur Bernstein is scheduled to end in January and the board is seeking candidates for the position.

Membership applications are being sought by the United States Mint to fill an upcoming vacancy on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The bureau issued its call for applicants Aug. 16 on the Federal Register. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 18 for one of three seats that represent the interests of the general public on the advisory panel.

The four-year Treasury secretary appointment of CCAC member Arthur Bernstein is scheduled to conclude Jan. 14, 2025, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. White says an up to six-month holdover period beyond the expiration allows applications to be reviewed and a new CCAC member named.

Bernstein is a collector and a Cleveland, Ohio, attorney with Tucker Ellis LLC.

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Bernstein was given the oath of office Jan. 19, 2021, by then U.S. Mint Director David P. Ryder virtually, during a CCAC teleconference. Bernstein was appointed to his four-year term by then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Bernstein filled the vacancy created by the expiration of Pennsylvania studio artist Jeanne Stevens-Sollman’s second four-year term representing the general public.

Stevens-Sollman returned to the CCAC May 29, 2024, as the member specially qualified in sculpture or medallic arts. Stevens-Sollman replaced sculptor Darla Jackson, who briefly served on the CCAC in 2023.

Federal Register notice of the upcoming departure is online at www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/16/2024-18332/ request-for-citizens-coinage-advisory-committee-membership-applications.

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