Candidates sought for ACEF's Kreuzer award

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation is looking for candidates for the Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award.

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) is looking for persons who have stepped up in the fight against counterfeit coins, paper money and/or fake third-party encapsulation holders. Nominations are being accepted for the Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award.

The Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award recognizes the anti-counterfeiting efforts of collectors, dealers, law enforcement agents or others who are diligently trying to protect the numismatic marketplace, said ACEF President John Albanese.

The award is named for the late Alan “Al” Kreuzer, a Castro Valley, California, coin dealer instrumental in alerting the hobby to counterfeit third-party certification holders and fake insert labels. After his death in 2016, his daughter, Chandra, donated $50,000 to help establish the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF), now integrated into the work of ACEF.

The deadline for nominating a candidate for the 2025 Kreuzer Award is March 31. The nomination form is available on the ACEF website (acefonline.org). Nominations must include the nominee’s full name, title and business affiliation, as well as nominee’s contact information and, of course, the reason he or she should be considered for the award.

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The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation with Public Charity status that assists law enforcement in investigations dealing with counterfeit coins and paper money being sold in the U.S. marketplace and provides educational information to the collecting public about counterfeiter’s who prey on the collecting public.

Last year, ACEF established a directory of 239 vetted Trusted Experts. One feature of the directory allows a searcher to locate a knowledgeable and trustworthy dealer within 50 miles of his or her location.

ACEF also obtained necessary equipment and during major coins shows has offered to use it to imprint counterfeit coins with the word COPY, in compliance with the Hobby Protection Act, to permanently identify the fakes and also to make them legal to own.

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