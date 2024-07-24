Candidates considered for 2026 dime, half dollar designs

The CCAC-favored obverse design for the 2026 half dollar is shown with two proposed reverse designs.

The redesign of circulating U.S. coinage for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026 includes the Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollar, for which designs were considered July 15 and 16 respectively, via teleconference by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The redesign is for the semiquincentennial year only and these coins will revert to their pre-2026 designs in 2027.

The dime has featured the portrait of Franklin Roosevelt facing left on the obverse and the torch on the reverse since 1946. The half dollar features the portrait left of President Kennedy on the obverse and Great Seal of the United States on the reverse introduced in early 1964, within a few months of the president’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963.

2026 dime

Six proposed dime obverse designs and six proposed reverse designs were considered by the CCAC on July 15.

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The obverse design receiving the panel’s strongest support illustrates a modern portrait of Liberty facing left, her hair swept up into a bun, wearing a diadem on which is inscribed 250 YEARS. Additional inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST and the dual dates 1776-2026.

The favored reverse depicts a torch at center over which is inscribed E PLURIBUS UNUM around which is arranged 13 five-pointed stars. Inscribed around the border is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and ONE DIME separated by broken chains.

2026 half dollar

Twelve obverse designs and 10 reverse designs were considered for the 2026 half dollar.

The CCAC supported obverse for the 2026 half dollar depicts Liberty as a woman of color proudly carrying an American flag on a staff and leading a young girl forward. Liberty takes the form of a nurturing figure as she leads by example the youth in her care.

Two reverse designs received equal support from the CCAC.

The first was inspired by a James Madison quote and features Liberty’s torch encircled by KNOWLEDGE IS THE ONLY GUARDIAN OF TRUE LIBERTY as though the words are a protective barrier. The torch is superimposed over a segment of the American flag.

Additional inscriptions are E PLURIBUS UNUM and HALF DOLLAR, and five five-pointed stars along the bottom border.

An equally supported reverse design was also inspired by the Madison quotation, which is inscribed around an ornate torch illuminated as a beacon, from which rays emanate. E PLURIBUS UNUM is around the rim of the torch, and HALF DOLLAR is raised over the torch.

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