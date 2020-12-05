Cancellations briefly bring privy-marked silver coins back on sale

For the second time since their initial Nov. 5 release, additional privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollars were returned to sale by the United States Mint following order reconciliations.

The Mint makes additional coins available if customers cancel orders or if the Mint cancels an order because of an expired credit card or other payment problem.

An undisclosed number of the American Eagle silver coins were placed back on sale the morning of Nov. 29 and were quickly purchased. Some collectors reported to Coin World they had received email notification from the Mint of the availability of the additional coins, but by the time they tried to place an order, the additional coins were already sold. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Nov. 30, about the Nov. 29 sales, that the total number of the silver Proof coins recorded sold was 74,969 of the maximum 75,000 pieces. The coins were offered at $83 each, one coin per household.

Nov. 29 sales included no additional privy-marked Proof End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold $50 coins. That issue, restricted to a release of 1,945 coins at $2,600 per coin, one per household, showed total sales as of Nov. 30 of 1,939 coins.

The gold and silver Proof Eagles are almost the same as the standard Proof coins, with the exception that in the obverse field a privy mark appears. The mark is a raised V75 within an incuse cartouche shaped like the pool at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter