Camden Coin Club plans spring coin show

The Camden Coin Club of South Carolina on March 22 will hold its 2014 Spring Coin Show at the Camden Recreation Department on Highway #1 South in Camden.

The coin show will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., an hourly door prize drawing is held for registered visitors who are present at the time of the drawing. Admission and parking are free.

The show will have a bourse with dealers who buy and sell coins and paper money.

Part of the proceeds from the show will go to Kershaw County Charities.

To learn more about the show, visit www.sc-na.org or www.coinshows.com.