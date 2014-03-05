US Coins
California symposium in April
- Published: Mar 5, 2014, 7 PM
April 5 is the deadline to order tickets to attend the California State Numismatic Association’s 46th Annual Southern California Educational Symposium, set for April 12 in San Diego, Calif.
The symposium will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Mission Valley Stadium, 3805 Murphy Canyon Road.
Speakers are:
- Albertus Hogeveen, who will discuss Boy Scout exonumia.
- Jerry Kleeb, whose topic will be Constantian silver plate follis.
- Ted Koopman, who will outline today’s coin market.
- William D. Hyder, who will present “Elder vs. Zerbe: Satirical Medals from the 1909 ANA Election.”
Tickets are priced $20 per person. Lunch is included in the ticket price — a choice of classic chicken Caesar salad or a traditional cobb salad.
Ticket orders, with a salad selection and payment, made out to CSNA, should be sent to G. Bourke, 10601 Vista Camino, Lakeside, CA 92040.
For more information, visit the website at www.csna.com. ¦
