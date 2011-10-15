California State Numismatic Association show set for Oct.

The California State Numismatic Association will be sponsoring its 129th Convention and Coin Show Oct. 29 and 30 at the Holiday Inn Airport Hotel and Conference Center, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90815.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. On-site eating and free parking are available at the facility. No “early bird” dealers will be admitted on any day for security reasons.

Admission costs $3, with those 18 years and younger being admitted free.

Bourse chairman Gary Beedon said: “The 52 bourse tables are almost sold out due to the popularity of the club sponsored show and with the recent rise in bullion prices. U.S., foreign, ancient and currency dealers always look forward to this event.”

A young numismatists table will be manned both days by Greg Schenewerk, and on Saturday two Merit Badge Clinics for Boy Scouts will be conducted under the leadership of Scout leader Al Hoogeveen.

Lila Anderson, CSNA president, said a short business meeting will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. followed by an educational program on Saturday titled “Boy, Do I Have a Deal For You!” In addition, a club benefit auction featuring many items of exonumia for bidding will be conducted with the CSNA meeting and program.

Exhibit chairman Jim Hunt expects at least 20 cases of competitive exhibits in six different categories will be present. “It’s one of the many educational highlights of the show for new people to see and that is why they come back every year as there is always something new to see and learn about,” he says.

Exhibitors will compete for a Best-of-Show Award sponsored by G. Lee Kuntz as well as a new award for first-time exhibitors.

Exhibit awards will be presented Sunday at 1:00 p.m. during the Awards Recognition Luncheon hosted by Virginia Bourke. Garrett Burke will be presenting an educational program, also.

A general membership meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The CSNA’s convention medal was designed by Joyce Kuntz and depicts “Fabulous U.S. Route 66.”

For additional information about the show or to order the convention medal, email Gary Beedon at beedon@earthlink.net or visit the CSNA website at www.Calcoin.org. ¦