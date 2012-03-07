California firm plans Santa Clara show

Portsmouth Square Coin & Bourse Co. in Suisun City, Calif., is planning a coin show for Aug. 16 to 19 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The bourse will consist of close to 100 tables of coin, currency, stamp, and collectibles dealers, according to the sponsor. The show will use Hall D of the convention center.

Admission costs $6, good for all four days. Hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19.

Portsmouth Square Coin & Bourse Co. also promotes the annual coin show at the Old Mint in San Francisco, an event the firm has organized since 2009.

For more information about the Santa Clara show, go to www.griffincoin.com or call 415-601-8661. ¦