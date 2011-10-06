California Exonumist Society to hold gathering at CSNA

The California Exonumist Society will hold a gathering during the California State Numismatic Association at the CSNA’s semiannual convention in Long Beach, Calif., according to the October issue of The Medallion, the quarterly newsletter for the CES.

The CES meeting will take place in the Redondo Room, Tower Building, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 2640 Lakewood Blvd., in Long Beach.

As part of the gathering, the CES will be conducting a fundraising auction with donated items.

For more information on the CSNA convention, contact CSNA President Gary Beedon at 714-963-6138 or email Beedon at Beedon@earthlink.net.

For more information on The Medallion or the CES, contact editor Michael S. Turrini at P.O. Box 4104, Vallejo, CA 94590-0410 or email him at EMPERORI@juno.com. ¦