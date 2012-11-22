California club plans March coin show

The Verdugo Hills Coin Club will hold its 48th annual show March 13 at the Van Nuys Masonic Hall, 14750 Sherman Way, in Van Nuys, Calif.

Public bourse hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for visitors age 12 and over costs $3. Parking is free.

The 28-table show will feature door prizes every hour, with a drawing at the show’s conclusion for eight gold coins.

VHCC will host a free coin auction for those ages 8 to 17, with coins for auction lots donated from club members and local coin dealers.

For more information, contact bourse chairman Bob Thompson by postal mail at Box 26, Tujunga, CA 91943, by telephone at 818-249-1237 or by email at Bobcat237@sbcglobal.net. ¦