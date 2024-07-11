CAC Grading takes sponsorship role in upcoming show

A conceptualization of Proof 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollars, to be released in September, depicts the product as CACG plans to make it available in Tampa, in limited numbers, with special Advanced Delivery encapsulation insert labels.

CAC Grading LLC will become a sponsor of a coin show for the first time with its support of the upcoming inaugural Great American Coin & Collectibles Show at the Tampa, Florida, Convention Center Sept. 11 through 14. In addition, CAC Grading will be the official grading service for this show.

“CAC Grading (CACG) has not sponsored a show before, but with the combination of Publisher Rick Amos and Larry Shepherd, we know the Tampa show will be a blockbuster. We are happy to be part of it as a Grand Co-Sponsor and the Official Grading Service,” stated John Albanese, chief executive officer and founder of CAC.

“John Albanese is one of the most important numismatic icons of our time. His endorsement by having CACG as our Grand Co-Sponsor is a tremendous reflection of confidence in the Tampa show,” emphasized Shepherd.

The United States Mint will be offering the first public sales of the Proof 2024-S Morgan and Peace silver dollars at the show on Sept. 12. CACG is planning to have a limited number of these coins available with special Advanced Delivery encapsulation insert labels.

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“We’ve had a positive response to our accurate grading standards and have been pleased with the results when CAC stickered and CACG-graded coins are sold. Accurate grading is essential for the future of the rare coin market,” stated CACG President Ron Drzewucki.

The Tampa show’s public hours are on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 12, and Friday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $15 from Tuesday to Friday, and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

The show is being created and managed for Coin World publisher Amos Media by Shepherd Expos Management, founded by veteran professional numismatist and show planner Larry Shepherd.

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