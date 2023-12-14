CAC Grading names Ron Drzewucki as new president

CAC Grading LLC, which recently launched its full operations for rare coin authentication, grading, and certification, has named long-time professional numismatist Ron Drzewucki as its new president.

He succeeds John Albanese who remains chief executive officer after serving as both president and CEO since the company’s founding in 2022.

The grading service is affiliated with Albanese’s Certified Acceptance Corp.

“Ron was among the CACG co-founders and has served as our Senior Finalizer. He has been involved in the authentication and grading of more than 100,000 coins since we began accepting submissions in June, first during a soft launch and then with full operations starting in October,” explained Albanese. “Ron is well-known and respected in the profession as a world-class grader.”

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A life member of both the American Numismatic Association and the American Numismatic Society as well as a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild, Drzewucki has been a full-time professional numismatist for 40 years. In addition to extensive business experience as a dealer, he worked for seven years at Numismatic Guaranty Co. where he was described as “having a superb eye for coins” and “has the experience and discriminating eye to make the important distinctions between grades.”

“I’m looking forward to 2024 and excited to be a part of the leadership team and guide the day-to-day operations at CAC Grading,” said Drzewucki. “I will continue implementing John Albanese’s mission of grading with the utmost transparency for vintage and modern coins while working with new collectors to help usher in the next generation of coin enthusiasts.”

“We are continuing to build momentum and, with Albanese and Drzewucki leading the charge, look forward to a strong 2024,” stated Brian Kint, CAC Grading chief financial officer.

In 2007, Albanese and two dozen veteran numismatists founded Certified Acceptance Corp. to provide buyers and sellers verification that their coins certified by third-party grading services met stringent standards. Coins that met their standards received a green CAC sticker on the encapsulation holders.

In 2022, Albanese organized over 150 leading members of the numismatic community including Drzewucki to expand their mission for accuracy and consistency by creating a new third-party grading and encapsulation service, CAC Grading.

For additional information about CAC Grading, visit www.CACgrading.com, email help@CACgrading.com, or call 888-537-3798.

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