CAC Grading firm invites collectors to join registry

John Albanese, CEO and co-founder of CAC Grading has announced the launch of the CAC Registry. “This is a long-anticipated release and gives our coins a home,” stated Albanese. “We are continually working toward our goal of providing the best services to the hobby and its collectors. This gets us one step closer.”

The CAC Registry provides familiar competition but with a few updates to make it more widely usable. Specifically, instead of having to manually build your sets, once coins have been added to a collection, the system will automatically build sets. From there, the set owner will pick which sets to be displayed in the competitive arena. This will likely take users some time to get comfortable with, but it is a simplification of the process employed by other similar systems.

“In addition to offering sets that allow CAC coins, both graded and stickered by us, our registry will also allow collectors to compete with PCGS and NGC coins (CAC stickered or not) in our ‘universal sets’,” said Ron Drzewucki, President and co-founder of CAC Grading. “We hope this release along with the CAC Grading Club we announced recently continues to show our dedication to fulfilling our mission.”

The CAC Registry will give collectors of CAC coins the prime way to share and compete with their treasures. For questions about the CAC Registry, visit cacgrading.com/registry to review the Registry Rules & Regulations and FAQ.

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