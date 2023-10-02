Busy agenda in store for two-day CCAC meeting in October

A contemplative Benjamin B. Ferencz is photographed visiting the Nuremburg trial room where in 1947 he prosecuted Nazis for World War II war crimes. The CCAC will consider designs for a congressional gold medal honoring Ferencz.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is set to meet in a two-day session Oct. 24 and 25 to consider proposed designs for a congressional gold medal recognizing the late Nazi hunter Benjamin Berell Ferencz and to consider design proposals for two 2025 coin programs.

Ferencz, who died April 7, 2023, at the age of 103, was an American lawyer and an investigator of Nazi war crimes after World War II. Ferencz served as the principal prosecutor for the United States Army at the Einsatzgruppen trial, one of the 12 Nuremberg trials held post war by U.S. authorities at Nuremberg, Germany.

Authorization for the congressional gold medal to be awarded posthumously to Ferencz was included in the Omnibus bill, Public Law 117-328, signed Dec. 29, 2022, by President Biden.

Following the awarding of the medal by the congressional leadership in formal ceremonies on Capitol Hill, the gold medal is to be physically presented to Ferencz’s son, Donald.

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The Treasury secretary has the authority to instruct the U.S. Mint to strike 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the Ferencz gold medal for sale to the public. An example of the 3-inch bronze medal is to be delivered to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for public display.

The panel is also scheduled to consider candidate designs for the five 2025 American Women quarter dollars finishing the series in its fourth year. The U.S. Mint has not yet publicly disclosed which American women will be honored on the reverse designs for the 2025 coins.

In addition to the CCAC’s review of the proposed Ferencz gold medal designs Oct. 24 and the 2025 quarter dollars, the agenda also calls for the swearing in of the newest member of the 11-member panel, Dr. Christopher Capozzola, who is specially qualified in American history.

Capozzola is a professor of history and senior associate dean for open learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Oct. 25 agenda

The CCAC will also have a busy session on Oct. 25 considering proposed coin and medal designs and discussion concerning annual reports. Slated are:

➤ Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2025 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal.

➤ Review and approval of Fiscal Year 2023 CCAC Annual Report. FY 2023 spans Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

➤ Discussion of “Recommendations for FY 2024 CCAC Annual Report,” and “Report of the Future Numismatic Themes Working Group.” FY 2024 runs Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.

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