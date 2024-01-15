Busy agenda for National Money Show in Colorado Springs

One of only about 40 surviving examples known, this 1933 gold $10 eagle is among the $100 million worth of historic money the public can see at the National Money Show in March.

Millions of dollars of historic rare coins and paper money will be on display at the American Numismatic Association’s National Money Show. The annual event will be held March 14 to 16 at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Important coins and early U.S. bank notes from the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will be on display at the show, including a spectacular exhibit of the first one-cent denomination coins of the United States. Items range from the Fugio cent of 1787 to the United States Mint’s earliest issues, including the large Liberty Head cents struck from 1793 to 1799,” said ANA President Thomas J. Uram.

Numismatics of the region will also be represented. “We’ll also have a display of Colorado currency, featuring a selection of early Colorado National Bank notes along with a set of the famous Lesher dollars created by silver mine owner Joseph Lesher in the town of Victor, Colorado, in the Cripple Creek mining district,” explained Money Museum director and curator Doug Mudd.

Other Money Museum rarities that can be viewed include one of approximately 40 known surviving 1933 gold $10 eagles designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens. A 1943 Lincoln cent mistakenly struck in copper/bronze alloy that still has its original mint red color after 81 years is being shown. Another cent of interest is a 1944 cent erroneously struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet that had been intended for only 1943 issues.

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Educational programs are being offered prior to the official start of the show. “Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins” will be taught by Sam Gelberd, ANA’s numismatic education manager, and “Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Recent Chinese Made Fakes” taught by Brian Silliman and Keith Moon will be offered. Deadline to register for these events is Jan. 31, 2024.

The ANA will host a Money Museum reception and Philanthropy Award celebration at the association’s headquarters in Colorado Springs. The event will take place on Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A complimentary shuttle service will be available to and from the Broadmoor for interested parties. Advance registration for the event and the shuttle are required by Feb. 16, 2024. Reservation is available online at money.org, by calling (719) 482-9856 or through email at rsvp@money.org.

The ANA has negotiated discount room rates for attendees, and pre-registration will net a waiving of the $32 per day resort fee. Overnight guests get complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet services. Reservations must be made by Feb. 3 to get the special rates and privileges.

The National Money Show will take place in Bartolin Hall at The Broadmoor. Public hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

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