'Bust Dime Variety Identification Guide' debuts at ANA

The following, from the John Reich Collectors Society, concerns the Aug. 12 debut of Bust Dime Variety Identification Guide by Winston Zack, Louis Scuderi and Michael Sherill at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. :

Winston Zack, Louis Scuderi, Michael Sherrill, and many other bust dime enthusiasts are very pleased to announce a new Bust dime book that will be available at ANA. After nearly two years in the works and with contributions by many of the leading experts on Bust dimes, the authors have created Bust Dime Variety Identification Guide.

The book will assist collectors and dealers in attribution of all Bust dimes, through easy-to-follow explanations and color pictures. The book offers much more, too. Readers will appreciate the summary information for each year of mintage, discussion of number of estimated known examples, explanation of die marriages of known Proofs, and updated rarity ratings by die marriage. There are color pictures for each die marriage and a lot more information. This will be a must-own book for all Bust dime collectors, cherrypickers, dealers in Bust coinage, and anyone else that wants to learn more about Bust dimes.



The book is at the printer right now and will be available at the Wednesday, August 12, JRCS meeting at the ANA show. If you can’t make the meeting, the book will also be available for $49 per copy at two tables on the bourse floor: David Wnuck Numismatics (table #920) and David Kahn Rare Coins (table #724). After the show, books will be available from Rich Uhrich Rare Coins, Americana Rare Coins, David Wnuck Numismatics, and David Kahn Rare Coins.

Publishers have also made available an announcement flyer showing sample pages from the book.