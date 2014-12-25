Bust coins highlight January 8 Downey mail bid sale

Selections from the Keith Davignon Collection of Capped Bust Half Dollars highlight Sheridan Downey's Jan. 8 mail-bid sale of Bust coinage.

The sale comprises 91 total lots, with the first 24 from the Davignon Collection.

The highlight of the sale is an Overton 102 variety of 1824/1 Capped Bust half dollar. The variety is attributed according to United States Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794-1836 by Donald L. Parsley. The coin is graded About Uncirculated 53 by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The auction lot describes the coin as having a rarity rating of R-5+. According to the Parsley reference, an R-5 coin is one with 31 to 80 examples known. An R-6 coin is one with 13 to 30 pieces known extant.

Other coins offered in the sale, which closes at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 8, include:

??1808 Capped Bust half dollar, O-109a, PCGS AU-58, CAC.

??1811 Capped Bust, Small 8 half dollar, O-113, PCGS AU-53.

??1812/1 Capped Bust, Large 8 half dollar, O-101, PCGS Very Fine 25, CAC.

??1806/5 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by Ard W. Browning), PCGS VF-30, CAC.

