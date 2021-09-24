Bush Chronicles set sales at 7,103 on day 1

Through Sept. 21, sales of the limited-edition 2020 Coin and Chronicles Set -- George Herbert Walker Bush reached 7,280 sets.

Slightly more than 20% of the limited-edition 2020 Coin and Chronicles Set — George Herbert Walker Bush, were sold Sept. 17 by the U.S. Mint on the first day of sales.

First-day sales reached 7,103 sets. As of Sept. 21, 7,280 sets are recorded sold.

The product is limited to a release of 35,000 sets at $120 each. During the first 24 hours of sales, there was an order limit of one set per household.

The ordering restriction was subsequently lifted after the first day.

The set comprises a Reverse Proof 2020-S George Herbert Walker Bush Presidential dollar, a Matte Finish Bush Presidential 1.598-inch 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, and a Barbara Bush First Spouse 1.3125-inch bronze medal with Uncirculated Coin set finish.

Also included is a biographical booklet illustrated in full color and an example of the George H.W. Bush Forever U.S. postage stamp released in 2019. The stamp art is a portrait of the 41st president painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. The art is based on a 1997 photograph by Timothy Greenfield Sanders.

President Bush passed away Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

The Bush Presidential silver medal is being struck at the San Francisco Mint, but without the facility’s S Mint mark.

The silver medal illustrates the same designs as the Bush Presidential medal in bronze.

Only in the set

The Reverse Proof 2020-S Bush Presidential dollar and Bush Presidential silver medal are only available in the limited-edition set.

The Barbara Bush First Spouse medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint sans the P Mint mark.

The Barbara Bush bronze medal features the same designs as the Uncirculated and Proof 2020-W Barbara Bush First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The set is not part of the offerings to the 18 approved dealers that comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

Select programs allow participants to place orders for up to 10 percent combined of the maximum authorized mintage and pick up the product before the numismatic product option is offered to the public.

