Burleson retires after 23 years as Whitman president

Mary Burleson, President of Whitman Publishing, accepts the 2016 Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics alongside Jeff Garrett, Senior Editor of the Red Book.

Mary Burleson has retired after more than 23 years of distinguished service as president of Whitman Publishing, capping a remarkable 38-year career with the Anderson Companies.

A native of Haleyville, Alabama, she began her career with the Anderson News Company in 1986, rising through the ranks to lead Whitman Publishing in 2001.

Throughout her tenure, Burleson expertly steered Whitman through several significant milestones, including H.E. Harris’ acquisition of Whitman Publishing from St. Martin’s Press, the relocation of company headquarters, the purchase of the formerly named Baltimore Coin Show, and navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, she oversaw Whitman’s acquisition by CDN Publishing in November 2023.

Under Burleson’s leadership, Whitman released over 500 new titles and maintained the continuous updating and record-breaking sales of key standard references like A Guide Book of United States Coins and Handbook of United States Coins. She also played a pivotal role in establishing the Whitman Coin & Collectible Expo, now Whitman Expos.

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In recognition of her contributions, Burleson was honored with the 2016 Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics and was named one of Coin World’s 100 Most Influential People in Numismatics in 2022.

As she embarks on the next chapter of her career, Burleson will rejoin the Anderson family in a leadership role at American Promotional Events, Inc. and continue her role as co-owner of KA Display Solutions, LLC. with her husband Bob Burleson.

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