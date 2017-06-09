This New Jersey copper piece from 1786 was buried for over 200 years before it found its way to the auction house. It sold for $14,100 and was our top post of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint eliminating acceptance of numismatic product orders by mail: The U.S. Mint will no longer accept mail orders for numismatic products from customers after Sept. 30, 2017.

4. Rare ancient silver coin from Gaza hoard sells in auction: One of 14 examples of a silver tridrachm of Delphi sold in Classical Numismatic Group’s May 10 auction.

3. Unique 1982-D Lincoln, Small Date cent in copper heading to auction: The discovery specimen of a 1982-D Lincoln, Small Date cent produced on a 95 percent copper planchet will be a featured lot in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ ANA auction in August.

2. Numismatic hobby awaits full disclosure on 2015 silver American Eagle output: Mistaken information released by the U.S. Mint may mean some 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins from boxes with coding at first attributed to Philadelphia Mint production may have a different origin.

1. After being buried for 230 years, 1786 New Jersey copper hits big at Whitman Expo: This copper piece was found in the dirt and falls in the category of “ugly.” But it remains desirable to collectors even after being buried for 230 years.

