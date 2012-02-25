Bunyan's Chips features woods from New York, Wisconsin,
- Published: Feb 25, 2012, 7 PM
Woods from North Tonawanda, N.Y.; Waukesha, Wis.; and Greenfield, Ind., are featured in the November edition of Bunyan’s Chips, the official newsletter of the International Organization of Wooden Money Collectors.
Each issue of Bunyan’s Chips includes secretary and treasurer reports, raffle and auction results, club-sponsored mail-bid sales, and reports on newly issued wooden souvenirs and member club activities.
For more about the IOWMC and membership information, email Darrell Luedtke at Dluedtke8@wi.rr.com or Maurina Boughton at marina.boughton@xerox.com. ¦
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