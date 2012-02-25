US Coins
Bunyan's Chips features woods from New York, Wisconsin,
- Published: Feb 25, 2012, 7 PM
Woods from North Tonawanda, N.Y.; Waukesha, Wis.; and Greenfield, Ind., are featured in the November edition of Bunyan’s Chips, the official newsletter of the International Organization of Wooden Money Collectors.
Each issue of Bunyan’s Chips includes secretary and treasurer reports, raffle and auction results, club-sponsored mail-bid sales, and reports on newly issued wooden souvenirs and member club activities.
For more about the IOWMC and membership information, email Darrell Luedtke at Dluedtke8@wi.rr.com or Maurina Boughton at marina.boughton@xerox.com. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction