Bulletin: Last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof coins on sale Aug. 12

The United States Mint will offer the last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars at noon ET on Aug. 12. Fewer than 100 are available.

The United States Mint just made the following announcement:

Note to Editors: Final Sale of 2019 Silver Enhanced Proof Coin (19XE)

The remaining quantity of American Eagle 2019 One Ounce Silver Enhanced Reverse Proof Coins product code 19XE will go on sale at Noon EDT, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. This product will only be available for sale on the Mint website https://catalog.usmint.gov. No phone orders will be accepted, and sales centers are closed in order to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. Household order limit of 1 will be strictly enforced. There are less than 100 units available for sale. Once these units are sold, this item will be sold out. Due to limited availability, there will be no product exchanges - refunds only. All returns must be a complete product, inclusive of coin and Certificate of Authenticity.