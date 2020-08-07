Bulletin: Last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof coins on sale Aug. 12
- Published: Aug 11, 2020, 1 PM
The United States Mint just made the following announcement:
Note to Editors: Final Sale of 2019 Silver Enhanced Proof Coin (19XE)
The remaining quantity of American Eagle 2019 One Ounce Silver Enhanced Reverse Proof Coins product code 19XE will go on sale at Noon EDT, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. This product will only be available for sale on the Mint website https://catalog.usmint.gov. No phone orders will be accepted, and sales centers are closed in order to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. Household order limit of 1 will be strictly enforced. There are less than 100 units available for sale. Once these units are sold, this item will be sold out. Due to limited availability, there will be no product exchanges - refunds only. All returns must be a complete product, inclusive of coin and Certificate of Authenticity.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Aug 10, 2020, 1 PM
Rare silver penny from the 12th century in September auction
-
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: All colors of the rainbow on 1896 Morgan dollar
-
Paper Money Aug 10, 2020, 12 PM
UK movement focuses on developing currency diversity
-
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for August 10, 2020: Violating a trust